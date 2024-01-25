The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that, starting from February 1, 2024, UAE citizens can submit an application to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), in accordance with the new Electronic Travel Authorization program that was recently launched by the United Kingdom, with visits to the Kingdom under the program starting from February 22, 2024. .

The Ministry said that UAE citizens traveling to the United Kingdom can obtain an electronic travel permit for two years within a maximum of three working days through the “UK ETA” application or the British government website “www.gov.uk”, with the possibility of traveling to the Kingdom for an additional number. A limited number of visits during this period and for a period of stay not exceeding 6 months per visit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that more information about the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) program can be obtained by visiting the Emirati Traveler page on its website “www.mofa.gov.ae” or through its smart application “UAEMOFA”.

