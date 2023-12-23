RIA Novosti source in the Foreign Ministry: the inaction of the OSCE exposed the farce of the production in Bucha

With their silence and inaction, the secretariat of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organizations literally exposed the farce of the Bucha production, the source said RIA News at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, the lack of reaction from all international organizations, whose mandate involves close attention to the situation in the region, proves that the whole story with Bucha is a production carried out by Kiev at the instigation of the United States and Great Britain.

Previously, the OSCE did not answer the question about the existence of a list of alleged “victims” in Bucha. They also stated that there were no contacts with Kiev on this issue.

In October, the official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, said that he had no information about why Ukraine had not yet provided Russia with a list of victims of the provocation in Bucha.

Prior to this, in October, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya said that Moscow had not received a list of victims of the events in Bucha from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

In April 2022, the Ukrainian authorities and a number of foreign media published data allegedly proving the involvement of the Russian army in the events in Bucha. In particular, footage was shown of bodies of people lying on the streets of the city from which servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces had emerged.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called such accusations a provocation, emphasizing that evidence of what happened in Bucha appeared only a few days after the SBU and Ukrainian television arrived there.