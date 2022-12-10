The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the burning of the flag of the Russian Federation is an unacceptable act of abuse

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced the demarche of Finland because of the desecration of the Russian flag. This is reported on site departments.

In the published statement, it is specified that during the mass marches that took place on December 6 in honor of Finland’s Independence Day, a group of people burned the Russian flag.

Reacting to the incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry undertook a diplomatic demarche, during which it was stated that this incident is considered in Moscow “as an unprecedented unacceptable act of desecration of the state symbol.”

“The Finnish authorities have been demanded to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice and take measures to prevent such extremist tricks from happening in the future,” the press service of the ministry noted.

