The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Guard – National Search and Rescue Center, carried out the fourth air ambulance mission for an injured woman who was involved in a serious traffic accident with her family in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in serious injuries.

With the cooperation and support of the Omani authorities, an air ambulance operation was carried out for the injured woman from the sisterly Sultanate of Oman after she received treatment at Nizwa Hospital in the Sultanate of Oman to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in the United Arab Emirates via a search and rescue plane to complete her treatment with her family.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciates the efforts of the Omani authorities and their prominent role in providing support to the UAE Embassy in Muscat with the aim of making the air ambulance mission a success.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses to all travelers the need to exercise caution and care while traveling by land, to abide by traffic laws, regulations and systems, to adhere to the speed limit on the road and not to endanger their lives and the lives of others.