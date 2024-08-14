The National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, carried out today a medical evacuation mission for an injured person who was involved in a serious traffic accident with his family in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in the death of a female citizen and serious injuries. They were transferred from the accident site to Ibri Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

With the cooperation and support of the Omani authorities, the injured person was airlifted from the sisterly Sultanate of Oman to the UAE via the National Guard’s search and rescue aircraft to complete his treatment with his family.