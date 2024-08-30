Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Center of Meteorology announced the launch of a digital platform to monitor weather conditions and natural disasters, through the signing of a partnership and cooperation between the two parties in the fields of monitoring weather conditions and natural disasters, with the aim of enhancing efforts to educate citizens outside the country and take the necessary proactive measures in cases of serious natural and climate disasters to ensure their safety and security.

The signing of the agreement is a first step towards broader cooperation between the two parties, and reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing public security and safety through the use of modern technology and accurate data to enhance crisis management and response to natural disasters. The “Early Warning for All” platform was launched, a joint platform between the two parties specializing in monitoring weather conditions and natural disasters and warning about them.

The cooperation agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Faisal Issa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, and on behalf of the National Center of Meteorology by Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, Director General of the Center and President of the World Meteorological Organization.