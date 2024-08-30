The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Center of Meteorology announced the launch of a digital platform to monitor weather conditions and natural disasters, through the signing of a partnership and cooperation between the two parties in the fields of monitoring weather conditions and natural disasters, with the aim of enhancing efforts to educate citizens outside the country and take the necessary proactive measures in cases of serious natural and climate disasters to ensure their safety and security.

The signing of the agreement comes as a first step towards broader cooperation between the two parties, and reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing public security and safety through the use of modern technology and accurate data to enhance crisis management and response to natural disasters.

The “Early Warning for All” platform was launched, a joint platform between the two parties specializing in monitoring and warning of weather conditions and natural disasters. It aims to exchange information and data, ensuring a rapid and effective response in emergency situations to identify potential risks and develop comprehensive response plans.

The cooperation agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by His Excellency Faisal Issa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, and on behalf of the National Center of Meteorology by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, Director General of the Center and President of the World Meteorological Organization.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs teams work around the clock to ensure the safety of the country’s citizens abroad, facilitate procedures, and provide assistance in emergency and crisis situations. This memorandum represents a model of the ongoing coordination and cooperation between the Ministry and all relevant authorities inside and outside the country to monitor developments, considering the security of citizens a priority for the wise leadership.