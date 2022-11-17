Vedomosti: The Ministry of Finance will submit to the Cabinet of Ministers a law on the reform of funded pensions by December 30

The Ministry of Finance of Russia will submit to the Cabinet a draft law on the reform of the new voluntary funded pension system. This will happen before December 30th, write Vedomosti with reference to the department’s regulatory legal work plan for 2022

Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, suggested that the parliamentarians would not discuss the initiative for a long time. “We will try to accept, if not this year, then in the first quarter of next year for sure,” he stressed. The deputy added that the document implies the principle of voluntariness, tax benefits and the transfer to Russians of pensions frozen since 2014. Aksakov admitted that the document should be submitted to the State Duma in early December.

Related materials:

A source close to the government confirmed the Finance Ministry’s plans to submit the bill to the government before the end of the year. According to him, to stimulate savings, the authorities will start using the system of Individual Investment Accounts (IIA). The informant added that the pension plan will be based on the IIS of the third type. Representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Russia left Vedomosti’s request unanswered.

Earlier, the Russians were reminded of the increase in pensions in a number of cases. Fatima Nogailiyeva, an assistant at the Department of Labor and Social Law at St Petersburg University, recalled that the next increase in payments awaits citizens on January 1.