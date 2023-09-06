From September 7, the Ministry of Finance will increase foreign currency purchases seven times to ₽13.15 billion per day

The Ministry of Finance of Russia from September 7 to October 5 plans to increase the volume of purchases of foreign currency and gold under the budget rule to 13.15 billion rubles a day. This is reported on website departments.

In total, 276.16 billion rubles will be allocated for these purposes, which is seven times more than in August, when daily purchases amounted to 1.8 billion rubles. The decision to increase volumes was made against the backdrop of an increase in oil and gas budget revenues by 279.12 billion rubles expected by the Ministry of Finance in September compared to August.

At the same time, the Central Bank (CB) of Russia will not “mirror” the operations of the Ministry of Finance in the market until the end of 2023 in order to reduce volatility. The regulator will be able to carry out deferred purchases in 2024 and in subsequent years.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, and the chairman of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, outlined their positions on the issue of currency control. Nabiullina stressed that currency restrictions should not create difficulties for economic agents, and the minister noted that if earlier the Central Bank defended the topic of currency control, and the Ministry of Finance treated the issue more liberally, now they have opposite views. Siluanov acknowledged that no compromise has yet been reached.