The Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the government, will additionally work out the list of incomes that are taxed on personal income at a rate of 15%, writes TASS.

The department was instructed to report the results by October 20.

Recall, speaking with an appeal to the Russians, President Vladimir Putin proposed to abolish the flat scale of personal income tax from January 1, 2021. According to the head of state, for incomes over 5 million rubles a year, the personal income tax rate must be increased by 2% – up to 15%. The proceeds from this will be used to treat children with orphan diseases. Note that the introduction of personal income tax for the rich will allow the budget to receive an additional 60 billion rubles. Putin called this decision morally sound.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed to publicly discuss from which income to collect personal income tax at 15%.