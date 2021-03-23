Against the backdrop of the pandemic, Russia resorted to increasing government borrowing. This was announced on Tuesday, March 23rd, by the press service of the RF Ministry of Finance.

The ministry clarified that the country was not the only one, other states were also increasing loans in order to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences, as well as to support the economy.

“In order to finance large-scale measures to combat the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic, the Russian Ministry of Finance managed to attract a record 5.2 trillion. rubles in the domestic capital market. At the same time, in the current market environment, the Ministry of Finance of Russia had to focus on OFZs with variable coupon yields, having assumed a significant amount of interest rate risk, ”the Ministry of Finance noted.

As a result, the country attracted the necessary amount of borrowed funds against the background of a slowdown in the global economy, a decrease in the interest of international investors and the exhaustion of the potential for the Central Bank to reduce the key rate.

On March 19, the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina said that the country’s economy was recovering faster than expected. Consumer demand, she said, switched to sustainable growth at the end of 2020, and against this background, in a number of industries, production has already exceeded the level before the start of the pandemic. At the same time, external demand contributes to an increase in Russian exports.

In early February, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised the actions of the Russian authorities during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. It was noted that the ongoing recovery will accelerate by mid-2021, when the second wave of coronavirus recedes.