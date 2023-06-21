The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation supported the initiative to introduce minimum retail prices (MRP) for low-alcohol drinks – beer, cider, mead and others. This was announced on Wednesday, June 21 “RIA News” in the department’s press office.

The Ministry of Finance considered the MRC an effective tool for combating illegal products. At the same time, it is noted that it is necessary to work out the details of the implementation of the program.

The agency also advocated state regulation of the production and circulation of methanol and methanol-containing liquids. This measure involves the introduction of licenses for a certain group of goods, the harmonization of requirements and procedures for the disposal of counterfeit goods.

Finally, the ministry proposed lifting the moratorium on inspections of producers and sellers of alcohol and alcohol, and in addition, toughening penalties for violating the regulation on adding ethyl alcohol to products.

Earlier, on June 19, it became known that the National Association of Cider Producers called for the establishment of an MRC for the corresponding drink. According to one of the initiators of the appeal, Elena Tyukina, an increase in the price to at least 150 rubles per liter would be enough to effectively combat counterfeit products.

Prior to that, on June 15, Deputy Head of the Federal Service for Alcohol Market Regulation Yuri Vasilchenko spoke about the measures taken against the backdrop of mass cider poisoning. In particular, we are talking about the formation of the register of brewers from September 1. Manufacturers will need not only to register in it, but also to show “the capacities that this manufacturer claims and control over it.”

On June 5, in several regions of the Russian Federation, mass poisoning with the drink “Mr. Cider” occurred. During the study, impurities of methanol and ethyl butyrate were found in it in proportions that pose a threat to the life and health of consumers. Currently, the number of victims exceeds 100 people.

Anar Huseynov, who is suspected of producing surrogate alcohol, was detained on the same day. Later it became known that Huseynov pleaded not guilty. The court arrested him for two months.