Siluanov: The Russian Ministry of Finance sees an imbalance between budget revenues and expenditures

The Russian Ministry of Finance sees an imbalance between budget revenues and expenditures, said the head of the department, Anton Siluanov. His words lead TASS.

“At the federal level, we are now seeing an imbalance between income and expenditure,” he stressed and clarified that there are currently large expenses in the form of advance payments. Siluanov added that this year the ministry is guided by the fact that the budget will be in deficit, but will try to make it within the planned two percent budget deficit from GDP.

Earlier in April, Siluanov said that Russia plans to reach a balanced budget in 2025. Also, the ministry allowed surges in budget expenditures this year.

In 2023, Russian budget revenues fell sharply due to sanctions that brought down the price of Urals, Russia’s main export oil. In April, the expected volume of additional lost oil and gas revenues of the country will amount to 113.6 billion rubles, the Ministry of Finance predicted. In the first quarter of 2023, non-oil and gas budget revenues fell by 4 percent, to 4.042 trillion rubles, and oil and gas – by 45 percent, to 1.635 trillion.