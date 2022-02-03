Maxim Kvasha, an expert at the Center for Financial Literacy NIFI of the Ministry of Finance of Russia, explained how to calculate the amount of a new pension from February 1, 2022. About it informs “Russian newspaper”.

The specialist recalled that the insurance pension consists of a fixed payment and the number of pension points. From February 1, Russians over 80 have doubled their fixed payments.

When calculating a pension, the PFR also takes into account the number of accumulated pension points, the cost of one point is 107.36 rubles. Information about savings can be found in your personal account on the website of the Pension Fund. An extract on the state of the personal account can be obtained on the website of the State Services, or at the MFC.

“There is a minimum number of points that you need to get during your lifetime: when you retire in 2022, a person must have accumulated 23.4 points, and next year, for example, 25.8 points will be required. At the same time, you can get no more than ten points per year, ”the expert explained.

Thus, after indexation in January by 5.9 percent, the payment amounted to 15,885 rubles. Taking into account the additional increase to 8.6 percent in February, the pensioner should receive a pension in the amount of 16,290 rubles.

In mid-January, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to increase insurance pensions for non-working citizens to 8.6 percent. The decision is due to high inflation last year, which, according to Rosstat, reached 8.39 percent. The president signed the law on indexation at the end of January, and the indexation of pensions takes place retroactively, from January 1, which explains the additional payments.