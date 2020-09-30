Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov commented on the proposal of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions to cancel the funded part of the pension.

According to RIA News, Siluanov believes that the issue of canceling the funded part of the pension can be considered after the introduction of a voluntary savings system.

According to Siluanov, first, people should be given the opportunity to save for their retirement, create such a system, and only then move on to “cardinal proposals.”

Let us recall that the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia proposed to abolish the funded component in the state pension insurance system, since the existing procedure for calculating the age of survival for the funded part leads to a constant increase in this indicator.

This, according to the federation, “discredits the very idea of ​​a funded pension, as it reduces the amount of pension coverage for the insured.”

Earlier today, the government submitted a bill to the State Duma, which refers to the “freezing” of the funded part of the pension for another year, until the end of 2023.