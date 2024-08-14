Siluanov: Russian Finance Ministry advocates for reducing the number of civil servants

The Russian Ministry of Finance is in favor of reducing the number of civil servants in the country, and those who are not laid off will have their salaries raised. This was stated by the head of the department, Anton Siluanov.

He said the ministry insisted there was no need for such a large public sector.

Let’s reduce the number of workers – civil servants. And raise their salaries. Anton SiluanovMinister of Finance of Russia

In this regard, Siluanov noted that increasing salaries requires large expenses, while the main task is to provide support for a special military operation. He pointed out that the main resources are concentrated on ensuring tasks in the field of security and defense.

Photo: Vladimir Baranov / Globallookpress.com

Deripaska proposed reducing the number of officials by three times

In 2023, Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska stated that the number of officials in Russia should be two to three times fewer.

I think it’s time to cut them down somehow. I think about management all the time: how effective it is, whether it solves problems adequately. And I see that a little stress always helps Oleg DeripaskaRussian billionaire

The businessman noted that the current number of officials is a serious burden on the economy. He added that the Russian economy is already “under pressure” due to sanctions and other problems.

In 2019, the Ministry of Finance calculated that there are 163 state and municipal employees per 10,000 people in Russia. The share of officials is 3.3 percent of those employed in the country’s economy. In accordance with data According to Rosstat, for 2021, the total number of employees and workers in the category “Public administration, military security, social security” reached 3.3 million.

Related materials:

Putin Raises Salaries for Civil Servants

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised official salaries for rank or grade for civil servants, including diplomats. Thus, the size of the allowance for an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador will be 33.1 thousand rubles, the same amount for an actual state counselor of justice of the first class. At the same time, the previous version of the decree assumed a salary of 30,167 rubles per month for them. The minimum salary for attachés and lawyers of the 3rd class became 9809 rubles, before that – 8939 rubles.

In addition, the salaries of civil servants without class ranks were recalculated – trade representatives, customs officers, employees of the apparatus of various structures at different levels. The previous indexation of salaries of civil servants and diplomats was carried out in September of last year. Putin signed a decree on increasing the salaries of certain categories of civil servants by 5.5 percent.