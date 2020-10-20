The Ministry of Finance has prepared new proposals for budget optimization. The newspaper “Izvestia” writes about this.

This time, the department proposed to optimize the expenses of the Russian army. Among other things, the prepared plan includes the reduction of every tenth serviceman. The publication calculated that if the plan is adopted, about 100 thousand positions will be eliminated that are not related to the implementation of combat missions.

Also, the Ministry of Finance proposes to increase the terms of wearing clothing or replace its issuance with monetary compensation and provide food for contract servicemen only during combat duty and on field trips.

Another opportunity to save money, the department sees an increase in the length of service required for calculating a pension. Now it is 20 years, taking into account study at a military university, the Ministry of Finance proposes to increase the period to 25 years without taking into account studies. At the same time, the document contains a proposal to exclude from the legislation the norm on the annual increase in the military pension by two percent above the inflation rate.

Izvestia found out that an identical document was also sent to the Federal Service of the National Guard.

On September 19 it became known that for the first time in seven years, the economy in Russia will be more important than defense. The draft federal budget for 2021 implies expenditures under the functional section “National Defense” in the amount of 3.11 trillion rubles (14.5 percent of total expenditures), and under the section “National Economy” – 3.37 trillion rubles (15.7 percent ). The last time the economy was more important than defense was in 2014, seven years ago.

In the pre-crisis plan for 2021, it was proposed to reduce spending through the Ministry of Defense by 120 billion rubles, but in the current version, the reduction will be 200 billion. In relation to GDP, the amount of spending will be 2.7 percent – this is the minimum value since 2011.