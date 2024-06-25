The Ministry of Finance proposed increasing the fee for divorce from 650 rubles to 5,000 rubles

The Ministry of Finance proposed increasing the amount of a number of state duties. The corresponding proposals were included in the draft amendments to the large-scale tax bill, writes RBC.

Previously, the bill was adopted in the first reading by the State Duma. It is assumed that the innovations will come into force on January 1, 2025.

For example, a number of state duties paid by individuals will undergo significant adjustments. In particular, they plan to raise the fee for divorce from 650 rubles to 5,000 rubles.

We are allegedly talking about cases where spouses do not have common minor children and divorce by mutual consent, as well as when they divorce through the courts.

Let us remind you that the fee for marriage is 350 rubles.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance also proposed changing the procedure for collecting tax debts from individuals.

