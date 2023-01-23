The Ministry of Finance proposed to introduce criminal penalties for suppliers and sellers of counterfeit tobacco

The Ministry of Finance of Russia wanted to introduce criminal liability for the production and sale of tobacco products without a license. About it writes RBC, citing a source in the government.

The bill proposes to amend the Criminal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Code of Administrative Offenses. It is reported that the document has already been approved by a number of departments, including the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Economic Development, Rosalkogolregulirovanie and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The document provides for punishment for the production, purchase, storage, supply, including across the border of the Russian Federation, of tobacco products and raw materials for their production without a license. The amount of fines is from 500 thousand to a million rubles or in the amount of a salary for a year to three years. Forced labor for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same period, may also be assigned. In addition, it is proposed to introduce deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to three years.

The explanatory note to the draft states that the measures are due to the increase in the share of the shadow sector in the tobacco industry.

