The budget deficit of Russia in January-March of this year, according to the preliminary estimate of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, amounted to 2.4 trillion rubles. This is reported on site Ministry of Finance on Friday, April 7.

It is specified that the volume of Russian budget revenues for the specified period amounted to 5.677 trillion rubles, which is 21% lower than revenues in the first quarter of 2022, which, according to the Ministry of Finance, is associated with a reduction in oil and gas revenues.

Federal budget expenditures, as specified in the department, for January-March amounted to 8.077 trillion rubles. This figure exceeded last year’s figures by 34%.

The report also notes that the dynamics of non-oil and gas revenues and expenditure financing in the Russian Federation is gradually normalizing, coming in line with the parameters of the budget law.

Commenting on the message of the Russian Ministry of Finance in an interview with Izvestia, Aghvan Mikaelyan, a member of the board of directors of the audit and consulting network FinExpertiza, said that the final annual budget deficit would not deviate significantly from the current plan.

Mikaelyan drew attention to the fact that, compared with the preliminary figures for February, the deficit decreased by the end of March. For the year as a whole, the government predicted a deficit of about 2.9 trillion rubles. He pointed out that in the near future the situation with raw material exports may improve due to rising prices for Russian energy resources, which was facilitated by the latest decisions of OPEC+. An increase in oil and gas revenues will have a positive impact on the revenue part of the Russian budget.

Earlier, on April 2, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the Russian budget at the end of March was replenished with revenues in the amount of 2.5 trillion rubles. He also expressed confidence that all obligations by the government will be fulfilled.

Prior to this, in early March, Izvestia reported that the federal budget by the last days of February 2023 had been executed with a deficit of almost 4 trillion rubles. At the same time, the volume of income amounted to 1.4 trillion, expenses – 5.4 trillion.

On December 5, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the Russian budget for 2023–2025 with a gradual reduction in the deficit from 2 to 0.7% of GDP.