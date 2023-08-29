Ministry of Finance of Ukraine: as of July 31, the country’s public debt exceeded $132 billion

Ministry of Finance of Ukraine appreciated volumes of the country’s public debt and reported that as of July 31, 2023 it exceeded $132 billion.

“As of July 31, 2023, Ukraine’s state and state-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 4,860.59 billion, or $132.92 billion,” the agency noted, adding that the figure increased by $4 billion in July.

The state and state-guaranteed foreign debt is $90.77 billion, while domestic debt is $42.15 billion, the Finance Ministry added.

Earlier, Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said that the situation with the country’s budget for 2024 remains uncertain, and the Ukrainian conflict is moving into a “stage of war for survival.”