The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is studying the foreign experience of introducing a “digital tax” and is going to discuss the feasibility of its introduction in Russia, said Deputy Minister Alexei Sazanov in an interview posted on the portal KPMG…

“You rightly noted that large foreign digital companies earn profit from the provision of services in Russia, which, in principle, is not taxed in our country now, because they often do not have representative offices here. Therefore, we will strive to change the situation and tax this profit, ”Sazanov said.

He said that on the platform of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), discussions are continuing on the creation of a supranational tax, which would subsequently be distributed between different countries.

According to the deputy minister, the next decision to expand the application of the additional income tax (APT) is possible no earlier than 2024. In addition, there are no plans to return targeted benefits, including benefits for the mineral extraction tax (MET). “We are ready to discuss the transfer of certain fields to the AIT regime from 2024, when, I hope, the OPEC + deal expires, there will be no restrictions on production and it will be possible to use the resource potential of Russia to the maximum. Then we will be ready to return to the discussion, but within the framework of the NDD regime, ”Sazanov explained.

He also stressed that companies that pay taxes in good faith should not expect an increase in the fiscal burden in the future. “We proceed from the assumption that taxation should be fair,” said the Deputy Minister of Finance. “Companies that honestly fulfill their duties – pay the established income tax rates, do not use aggressive tax optimization schemes – have nothing to fear”.