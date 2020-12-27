The main flow of “gilded copper” comes to Russia from the partner countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This was announced on December 27 by the Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Alexei Moiseev.

“A huge amount of counterfeit goods now enter our market through open borders with EAEU partner countries. Products of dubious quality are transported illegally in pockets, in trunks, and so on, there can be absolutely any stigma “, – quotes him as”RIA News“.

Moiseev called this problem “colossal” and drew attention to the fact that, according to various estimates, about 20% of diamonds on the Russian market are artificial. In addition, instead of gold items, people receive “gilded copper”, silver or iron.

The EAEU partner countries have an agreement on the mutual recognition of brands, which allows a member state of the union to introduce a requirement for electronic marking of jewelry and not allow goods without such marking to enter its market. Russia intends to use this right, stressed Moissev.

From January 1, 2021, jewelry labeling will become mandatory in Russia, and from July 1, only marked jewelry will be allowed to circulate. The labeling is supposed to protect buyers from counterfeiting and increase consumer confidence in the industry.