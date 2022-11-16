The Ministry of Finance set a record for the placement of federal loan bonds in a day

On November 16, the Russian Ministry of Finance placed federal loan bonds (OFZ) in the amount of 823.03 billion rubles at three primary auctions, which was a record for one day. This is stated in message on the website of the department.

The total demand amounted to 1.195 trillion rubles. The previous placement maximum was 436.558 billion rubles, it was set on October 28, 2020.

Also, the volume of the loan at one auction was a record – 750 billion rubles. The result is set for OFZ with a floating coupon due on July 20, 2033. OFZ with a fixed income with a maturity date of November 17, 2032 was sold in the amount of 53.971 billion rubles, and with an indexed par value due in March 2032 – 19.05 billion.

Last week, on November 7, the Central Bank placed almost 1.5 trillion rubles in banks at annual and monthly repo auctions. In fact, we are talking about lending to the banking sector in the amount that banks later invest in OFZ. As noted Interfaxaccording to the same scheme, the regulator “printed” money for the budget in 2020 to compensate for weak demand from investors.

After the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance stopped OFZ placements, returning to them only in September with an offer of bonds totaling 10 billion rubles.