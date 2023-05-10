Today, the Ministry of Finance announced the issuance of Ministerial Resolution No. (105) for the year 2023, which defines the conditions that allow a person to continue to be considered or cease to be considered exempt from corporate tax, which contributes to clarifying the mechanism for applying the law and promoting business growth in the country in various sectors.

The decision clarifies the conditions that must be met for the business to remain eligible for exemption from corporate tax in the event that it does not meet the relevant exemption conditions in the corporate tax law decree, in specific cases such as companies under liquidation or closure, with the condition that they submit a notification to the Federal Tax Authority within (20) working days. From the date of commencement of the liquidation or closure procedures.

Younis Haji Al-Khoury, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, confirmed that the decision guarantees a fair and effective tax system that promotes business growth in the country.

He said: “The new ministerial decision clarifies the conditions under which a person can be considered or cease to be considered exempt from a different date, and other cases that allow him to continue to be considered as an exempt person, such as the existence of an emergency or exceptional circumstance that is beyond the control of the exempt person and that he could not reasonably have expected or avoided.” “.

In these cases, the exempted person must submit an application to the Federal Tax Authority within (20) working days from the date on which he did not fulfill the exemption conditions.

He must also remedy and correct the matter within (20) working days from the date of submitting the application. The period for correcting non-compliance with the conditions can be extended for an additional period of (20) working days if the reason is beyond the control of the person.

The ministerial decision also clarifies that if it is concluded that one of the main purposes of stopping the exemption is to intentionally obtain an advantage related to corporate tax that is considered an abuse of the tax system, then the person will cease to be considered exempt from the day he no longer meets the conditions for the exemption.