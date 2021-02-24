The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation has included the yen with a share of 5 percent and the yuan with a share of 15 percent in the currency structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF). website departments.

The department reduced the shares of the dollar and the euro from 45 to 35 percent, while the share of pounds sterling remained unchanged at 10 percent.

The ministry’s message explains that changes in the structure of the NWF should increase profitability and diversify the investment risks of placing the fund’s assets.

The National Wealth Fund funds are kept in segregated accounts with the Central Bank in dollars, euros, pounds sterling and rubles. In addition, the fund’s assets are also placed on deposits with VEB.RF in rubles, in securities of Russian issuers related to the implementation of self-sustaining infrastructure projects, in rubles and dollars, in debt obligations of foreign states in dollars, and in preferred shares of credit institutions in rubles.

Mikhail Zeltser, an expert on the stock market of the BCS World of Investments company, previously gave recommendations on the currency in which savings should be kept in the coming year. According to him, the dynamics of the European economy will outstrip the recovery of the American one, and therefore the euro in the first half of 2021 may strengthen against the dollar to 1.3. Among the reserve currencies, according to the expert, the yuan and the yen have the potential to store savings.