The Ministry of Finance has prepared new rules for investing funds from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) in projects. This was announced on March 17 by the head of the Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov.

“Indeed, the government has prepared new rules, they are now under consideration by the government, and we hope that they will be approved in the near future,” the minister said. “RIA News”…

According to him, if the rules cannot be quickly agreed upon, then the government has existing rules.

“They may be less modern … because we envisage the participation of the NWF in projects in which, first of all, entrepreneurs are interested. We say that the participation of the NWF should be no more than 25% of the volume of the project, or no more than 40% of the volume of borrowed funds, ”Siluanov added.

He replied that projects funded from the NWF should create additional jobs and a new economy.

“If we are not able to quickly make these decisions, and I think we will still be able to do it, we will continue as before,” the minister emphasized.

On March 11, the Accounts Chamber announced that in 2021 the sources for replenishing the NWF have been exhausted, and additional oil and gas revenues can be directed to replenishment in 2022.

On the same day, the Ministry of Finance reported that while maintaining the current levels of oil quotations and the exchange rate of the ruble, additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget of Russia in 2021 will be transferred at the end of the year to the NWF.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on March 10 that the Fund will receive an additional 2.5 trillion rubles this year at an oil price of $ 60 per barrel.

On March 1, the Ministry of Finance reported that income from the placement of funds by the NWF, which entered the federal budget in 2020, amounted to 345.3 billion rubles.