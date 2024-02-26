Siluanov: they want to launch the exchange of frozen assets for Russians in 2024

The Ministry of Finance has prepared a procedure for exchanging frozen assets for Russians. About this during the interview RIA News said the head of the department, Anton Siluanov.

He noted that this issue is being actively developed by the government, and it is planned to launch the exchange of such assets in 2024. “The topic is developing, we will solve it this year. We have prepared draft procedures for the exchange of these assets, we will make a decision in the near future,” the minister added.