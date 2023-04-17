The introduction of a limit on the purchase of foreign currency on the domestic market in the course of large transactions to buy out the business of companies leaving Russia is necessary in order to avoid destabilizing the foreign exchange market in the country, Izvestia was told on Monday, April 17, in the press service of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.

“The limit as a whole can be a kind of floating value, which depends on the situation on the foreign exchange market. When making decisions, the subcommittee has always taken into account and takes into account market conditions. This is necessary in order to avoid destabilization of the foreign exchange market.

The fact that the Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Finance are developing a mechanism for a monthly limit on the purchase of foreign currency on the domestic market in the course of major transactions of companies leaving the country, it became known earlier in the day. As Ivan Chebeskov, director of the financial policy department of the Ministry of Finance, explained to Vedomosti, the mechanism that is planned to be introduced is floating and is not tied to the amount. The Ministry of Finance has previously introduced conditions for the purchase of foreign currency for major transactions that could destabilize the foreign exchange market, the financier explained.

The ruble weakened in early April. Since the beginning of the month, the US dollar rose to 81.79 rubles, the euro rose to 90.2 rubles, the Chinese yuan began to cost 11.28 rubles.

According to analysts, the fall of the ruble could be caused, among other things, by the buyout of the business of companies leaving Russia due to sanctions, in particular, by the withdrawal of Shell from the Sakhalin-2 project.

So, on April 6, Andrey Maslov, an analyst at FG Finam, told Izvestia that a possible reason for the weakening of the ruble could be the permission of the British Shell to transfer 95 billion rubles abroad. This stimulated the purchase of foreign currency, which could put pressure on the ruble.

On April 10, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Alexei Zabotkin, in his speech in the State Duma, said that the effect of the deal was exaggerated.

The deal to withdraw British Shell from the Sakhalin-2 project had no impact on the ruble exchange rate, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev added. He noted that if the source of the purchase of foreign currency is the domestic foreign exchange market and the amount is large, then strict conditions are set for the pace of this acquisition.

On April 7, Elvira Belozorova, Candidate of Economic Sciences, Associate Professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said that the dollar should be expected to rise to 90 rubles, and the euro could reach 105 rubles.