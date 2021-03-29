In Russia, due to the evasion of the use of cash register equipment (CCP), there is a shadow turnover of cash, which leads to the involvement of its participants in illegal banking activities and tax evasion. About it stated at the Ministry of Finance of the country, explaining the idea of ​​tightening control over sellers in the markets.

In addition, as noted in the department, there is no “traceability” of goods, and because of this it is impossible to identify their history, quality, warranty and price at every stage in the resale chain. As a result, the sale of illegal, sanctioned or counterfeit products may be carried out, which may carry risks, including from the point of view of consumer health safety.

“The issue of violation of rules by participants in retail markets was also raised by the business community, since sellers who avoid using CCP get competitive advantages over those who do business legally,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. To solve the problem, together with the Federal Tax Service (FTS), amendments were developed to the laws “On cash registers”, “On retail markets”, as well as the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The plans to tighten control over sellers in the markets on Monday, March 29, said a source to RBC. The article said that the practice of exercising state control over activities in the markets shows disinterest, as well as resistance of tenants and market managers of companies to the “process of legalizing market trade”. It was also noted that market management companies on an ongoing basis must control the presence of a registered CCP in tenants and prohibit the access to the market of persons whose activities are suspended.