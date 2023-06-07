Ministry of Finance: Russia’s budget deficit in January-May of this year amounted to 3.41 trillion rubles

According to preliminary data, Russia’s budget deficit in January-May amounted to 3.41 trillion rubles, the Finance Ministry said. Relevant Information was published on the website of the department.

“According to preliminary estimates, the volume of federal budget revenues in January-May 2023 amounted to 9,818 billion rubles, which is 19 percent lower than the volume of revenues for the same period in 2022,” the report says. It is specified that at the same time, the country’s budget expenditures for five months of this year increased by 27 percent, amounting to 13.229 trillion rubles.

In May, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov acknowledged that the country’s oil and gas revenues were lagging behind annual plans. He confirmed the existence of a temporary imbalance due to the fact that, as of mid-May, about 30 percent of annual revenues and 39 percent of annual expenditures have been completed.