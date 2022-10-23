The head of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation Siluanov: the write-off of loans of those killed in the Northern Military District will not lead to costs

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in a conversation with RBC assessed the costs of banks when banks write off loans that died in the NWO.

The minister expressed hope that there would be few cases when banks would write off the loans of those who died in the NMD and they would not lead to the banks’ costs. “Ultimately, everyone contributes to the achievement of the goals set during the special military operation. Banks will also participate,” he said.

Earlier in October, deputies from A Just Russia proposed to write off loans from banks mobilized at the expense of funds. The first deputy head of the faction, Dmitry Gusev, drew attention to the fact that the faction proposes to fully repay the loan at the expense of the bank, and not suspend “the borrower’s performance of its obligations for the service life.”