The Ministry of Finance has determined the conditions for the exit of companies from unfriendly countries from Russian assets

The subcommittee of the government commission on control over foreign investment in Russia has determined the conditions, the observance of which will be taken into account when issuing permits for the withdrawal of companies from unfriendly countries from Russian assets. This is evidenced by an extract from the minutes of the meeting of the subcommittee, published on site Ministry of Finance.

The first condition is the availability of an independent assessment of the market value of assets. The second condition is the sale of assets at a discount of at least 50 percent of their market value indicated in the valuation report. The third condition is the establishment of key performance indicators for new shareholders (owners).

The fourth condition is the presence of an installment plan for one or two years and (or) an obligation to voluntarily transfer funds to the federal budget in the amount of at least 10 percent of the transaction amount.

In addition, permission for organizations to pay dividends to foreign shareholders will be issued subject to six conditions. The first of them is that the size of the paid profit (dividends) should not exceed 50 percent of the net profit for the previous year. The results of the analysis of dividend payments for past periods and the willingness of foreign participants to continue commercial activities in Russia will also be taken into account.

The list also includes taking into account the positions of the authorities and the Central Bank (CB) on assessing the significance of the organization’s activities and its impact on technological and industrial sovereignty, the socio-economic development of Russia and the regions. The list ends with “the establishment by the federal executive authorities of quarterly key performance indicators for organizations” and “the possibility of paying profits (dividends) on a quarterly basis, provided that the organization meets the established key performance indicators.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Transformation disclosed the losses of foreign IT companies from leaving Russia. According to the head of the department, Maksut Shadayev, leaving Russia cost foreign organizations more than half a trillion rubles.