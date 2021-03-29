The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is working on an initiative to reduce the value added tax for the catering sector. Boris Titov, the Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs, spoke about this on March 29.

According to him, the initiative has a good chance of being approved. It is clarified that Titov sent a letter with a proposal to reduce VAT from 20% to 10% or remove it completely to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of January this year.

“There is a reaction to the appeal. The Ministry of Finance said they are working. That is, this is a seriously studied topic. I assess the possibility of its adoption as high, the chances are more positive. Such things are not resolved on the fly, but if the Ministry of Finance did not reject the idea outright, then this is a good sign, ” TASS Titov.

Disclosing the details, the business ombudsman noted that food, which is purchased by cafes and restaurants, is subject to VAT at a rate of 10%. Titov also explained that the results of such an experiment with catering could then spread to other industries.

Earlier, on March 17, the press service of the office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko told Izvestia that companies that use domestic software, hardware and software systems (PAK) and computer equipment may be eligible for an investment tax deduction for tax at a profit.

The proposal provides for a reduction in income tax for companies implementing Russian hardware and software.