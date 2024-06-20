The Ministry of Finance announced today that it is working, within the performance agreements of federal government agencies for the year 2023-2024, to implement transformative and qualitative projects that contribute to supporting the country’s efforts to move towards the future and enhance its competitiveness, in line with the We Are the Emirates 2031 vision and the UAE’s endeavors to become the global center for the new economy. During the next ten years.

These projects are characterized by their positive impact on all sectors within short periods of time, and support the UAE government’s endeavor to accelerate the achievement of the government’s forward-looking goals, the focus of which is achieving strong financial results, within the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision, which requires doubling qualitative efforts to achieve government aspirations in a way that reflects positively on Society and various sectors of the state.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stressed that the UAE, in its journey into the second fifties of the country’s life, attaches great importance to developing government work to be able to meet the future requirements of the country by adopting new methodologies and methods of work through the ambitious strategies developed by the UAE. To achieve qualitative transformations in the mechanism of project implementation, budget preparation and resource management.

His Excellency pointed out that the Ministry seeks to develop the government financial work system by focusing on areas that enhance the competitiveness of the economic environment and its ability to attract foreign investments, and among those endeavors is to empower national competencies in a way that enhances the UAE’s presence in international forums.

Among these transformative projects implemented by the Ministry of Finance is the “Developing the Local Debt Capital Market in the Country” project, which is a joint project with the Central Bank of the Emirates, through developing programs to issue local public debt instruments, which are represented by Islamic treasury bonds and instruments in dirhams, and mainly trade them. In the local primary and secondary markets, with the aim of building and strengthening the yield curve in the UAE dirham and providing reference pricing points for local financing operations carried out through financial institutions within the country, which is reflected in enhancing market activity, expanding the investor base and developing a highly efficient financial market in the UAE.

The Ministry of Finance is also working on implementing the project “Enhancing the presence of Emirati presidencies specialized in the financial field in international forums,” which constitutes the main support for contributing to the UAE being the most prominent in the field of international cooperation. It is a joint project with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aiming to invest in empowering national competencies. To hold Emirati memberships in leadership positions in international organizations, committees emanating from them, or unions related to the state’s agenda, in a way that enhances the UAE’s presence in international forums, and supports its participation in formulating international strategic decisions and building economic partnerships with countries of the world, through the presidency and membership of national competencies in Ministry of Finance for a number of organizations, international forums and boards of directors.