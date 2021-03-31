Official statistics and information systems data indicate that business is gradually returning to the dock-like indicators. This was announced to Izvestia by the Ministry of Economic Development.

In particular, in January-February 2021, a steady growth occurred in the chemical complex, light industry, mechanical engineering. In addition, the volume of construction work and output in the manufacturing industry remained approximately at the level of 2020. Cash register data also speaks in favor of the recovery: average daily turnover in January-February confidently exceeded the levels of early 2020.

However, small companies still have a hard time, the Ministry said.

“In the SME segment, the recovery in the first two months went a little slower – the turnover in industries that were subject to restrictions in the spring of 2020 until they returned to pre-dock levels,” the ministry said.

According to the international audit and consulting network FinExpertiza, the turnover of companies, both small and large, in January-February 2021 amounted to 34.7 trillion rubles, which is 10% more than in the same period of 2020.

