The Ministry of Finance of Russia is ready to use Lada Aura as official cars instead of foreign cars. This was announced on June 16 by the head of the department, Anton Siluanov, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“I believe that this new model, which was developed by AvtoVAZ, may well replace foreign brands that our officials drive today,” he told the TV channel. RBC.

The head of the Ministry of Finance also suggested that officials refuse the services of drivers and drive cars themselves.

“Many of our officials are used to riding in the back seat. I think we need to move forward. You have to get behind the wheel. If our state managers get behind the wheel, this will be a more efficient use of state resources, again. And secondly, they will probably be closer to the people,” the minister added.

Earlier that day, Siluanov and the head of Sberbank German Gref tested the Lada Aura, based on the Vesta model.

At the same time, the car they used did not start the first time. AvtoVAZ explained that it was muffled after the trip, while the transmission was on. After transferring the machine to the “Parking” mode, the car started up.

Lara Aura is based on the Vesta model. The main differences of this novelty are an elongated interior, rich equipment and a large VAZ engine. The cost of the car will be over 2 million rubles.

Earlier, on June 9, AvtoVAZ offered to use the long-wheelbase Lada Vesta Aura in a taxi. According to Sokolov, Vesta Aura model increased to 4.7 m in length will be comfortable for both the driver and passengers.