The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy have agreed on the parameters for adjusting the damper for fuel. This is reported on website finance ministry.

The mechanism is expected to launch on May 1st. Within its framework, it is planned to reduce the indicative price of gasoline by 4 thousand rubles compared to the current rate until the end of 2021. In 2022, it is planned to reduce the price by 2.7 thousand rubles compared to the rate established in the Tax Code.

Also, from January 1 of next year, it is planned to reduce the annual indexation of base prices for calculating the damper for diesel fuel to 3 percent. From January 1, 2023, the indexation of the indicative gasoline price will be carried out by 3 percent.

It is noted that the amendments were submitted for consideration to the government. The expenses for adjusting the damper mechanism from the budget will amount to 350 billion rubles.

Earlier, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes Mikhail Shchapov demanded from the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance to prove the effectiveness of the damper. In particular, he requested data confirming an increase in the volume of refined products in the structure of the fuel market, a quantitative assessment of the damper’s contribution to the stabilization of fuel prices, as well as information on the presence of “super-profits” of oil companies – damper payers last year.