Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said during parliamentary hearings in the Federation Council on October 3 that the department supports the sale of alcohol online, but there is no final agreement on this issue yet.

“You know, the topic was discussed in our government, it is quite controversial. We have departments that support it, in this case the Ministry of Finance. There are departments that are categorically against it,” he said.

According to Siluanov, this measure has both pros and cons. There are more benefits if order is established and control over the situation. The fact is that a large amount of low-quality alcohol is sold on the Internet. Websites offering “scorched” products are constantly opening, so it is almost impossible to fight them, the head of the department concluded.

In mid-August, the Russian Ministry of Finance reported that when selling alcohol online, responsibility for non-compliance with prohibitions should be borne by the seller and the person licensed to sell alcohol remotely. It was assumed that marketplaces would also have to have the appropriate license to sell this category of goods.

Earlier, on July 12, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Viktor Evtukhov said that at the end of June the ministry supported a bill that proposes to legalize the remote sale of all alcoholic beverages in principle, as well as to involve an expanded number of participants in this activity, in particular online stores and information aggregators about goods and services.