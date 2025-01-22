The Ministry of Equality meets with the bishops after the complaint about therapies to ‘cure’ homosexuality

The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, will travel this Wednesday morning to the headquarters of the Spanish Episcopal Conference to hold a meeting with the president of the Episcopal Conference, Luis Argüello, after the controversies over the denunciation of seven dioceses for alleged practices of homosexual conversion therapies, and for the refusal of a priest from Segovia to give communion to three people for being gay. The appointment, requested by the minister, caused “deep discomfort” in the episcopate, which will nevertheless receive Redondo “out of courtesy”, as confirmed by episcopal sources.

The CEE reiterates that Redondo’s accusations about the possible “unconstitutionality” of denying communion to the mayor of Torrecaballeros and another couple by the Bishopric of Segovia are “hilarious.” “We are facing an internal issue of the Catholic Church, which has total freedom to organize itself according to its norms, without external interference. “That would be unconstitutional,” emphasize these sources, who do show their intention to “clarify as much as possible” the accusations against seven bishoprics for harboring possible conversion therapies in their dioceses, prohibited by civil legislation, and also by the Holy See. .

“We will defend, as it cannot be otherwise, the non-denominational nature of the State and the freedom of the Church,” a prelate tells elDiario.es. For its part, the ministry confirms the meeting, which the minister had already anticipated in some way. Redondo announced last Friday, during his intervention on the TVE program ’59 seconds’, that he will seek to “generate a dialogue” with the Episcopal Conference in the face of a situation that, in his opinion, “is clearly unconstitutional.” At the same time, the minister assured that it must be the Constitutional Court that clarifies to what extent this denial of communion violates “the principle of equality and non-discrimination.”

“Nor can the Church, although there is no specific law, escape from the constitutional rules, from the principle of equality and non-discrimination of article 14. And, of course, you cannot discriminate against an LGTBI citizen and require him to choose either their faith or because of their sexual condition. This is clearly discriminatory and I hope there will be a complaint,” explained the minister, in statements reported by Europa Press.

On the other hand, Igualdad, which last week met with the No es Terapia Association to collect its complaint against seven dioceses, several priests and some associations, also stressed that it will work “to eradicate the so-called conversion therapies, which are not therapies.” , nor do they have to turn anyone into what they are not.”

Specifically, the complaint of It is not therapy refers to the dioceses of Madrid, Getafe, Alcalá de Henares, Barcelona, ​​Sigüenza-Guadalajara, Valencia and Málaga, as well as some priests close to the ‘ecclesial fachosphere’ and two institutions that, These days, they have tried to distance themselves from the controversy, in very different ways. Thus, while Madrid and Barcelona unequivocally condemned this type of practice, other dioceses and especially some clerics have denounced a campaign against the freedom of the Church. It is hoped that during the meeting bishops and the Government will be able to find common ground on this second issue, while in the communion controversy, agreement seems impossible.

