Ministry of Energy: power consumption in Russia has broken a historical record

Electric power consumption in Russia (both in the Unified Energy System and in isolated territories) has reached a new historical maximum. This is stated in Telegram-System Operator channel.

According to experts, it reached 168,765 MW, which is 2,821 MW more than the previous value, which was recorded on January 10, 2023. On Friday, December 8, the Unified Energy System of the Russian Federation also announced a new historical maximum – 166,392 MW, which is 2,872 MW more than the previous value.

Historical highs from December 6 to 8 were also observed in two united and six regional energy systems, the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Previously, expert Angelina Surkova recommended completely turning off equipment to save energy. Devices continue to consume energy in standby mode, as they are often in a state of readiness for use.