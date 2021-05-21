The deputy head of the Ministry of Energy Pavel Sorokin reassured the Russians about the possible shortage of gasoline in the summer, which the Russian Fuel Union (RTS) warned about. According to the Deputy Minister, the current level of fuel production will meet the domestic demand in the market. It is reported by TASS…

Sorokin explained that the government had taken all the necessary measures for this and recommended oil workers to accumulate reserves and increase refining volumes. “On average, over the past period of May, daily fuel production is about 67 thousand tons per day for AI-92 gasoline and about 40 thousand tons per day for AI-95 gasoline,” he said, stressing that the current level fully meets the emerging demand.

At the same time, the deputy minister noted that the seasonal growth in demand at exchange trading before the summer start of holidays creates additional exchange demand for AI-92 gasoline and especially for AI-95, the demand for which is growing every year.

Earlier, the Russian Fuel Union warned Russians about the risk of gasoline shortages this summer. In a letter sent to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, it is said that the measures taken by the government to stabilize the gasoline market are not enough, and it is necessary “to urgently take measures to saturate the Russian market with fuel.” RTS proposed increasing the total volume of fuel production in Russia and introducing a temporary restriction on gasoline exports until October 1, as well as increasing the minimum volume of fuel sales on the exchange to 15 percent.

In May, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced during a report to the State Duma that gasoline prices in Russia over the past year have risen within inflation. In order to prevent explosive growth in the future, the government is going to use all available tools. Apparently, we are talking about a change in the damper mechanism and a possible ban on exports until the situation normalizes.