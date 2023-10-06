Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov on Friday, October 6, said that the country’s government’s measures to stabilize the fuel market have already led to a reduction in prices at gas stations (gas stations).

“The results are already visible, there is a trend towards lower prices, but this is a market story,” he noted.

In addition, Shulginov said that the Russian Ministry of Energy does not plan to introduce a single exporter of gasoline and diesel fuel. According to him, at the moment it is important to prevent overstocking in the market. So far, such a trend has not been observed, he added.

In addition, the Energy Minister indicated that lifting the gasoline ban may be the “next stage.”

“We must act according to the situation,” Shulginov explained, commenting on the government’s actions to stabilize the situation in the domestic market.

Earlier, on October 5, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia sent a letter to oil companies and independent gas stations about the need to reduce fuel prices.

The press service noted that in the absence of measures taken by organizations, the FAS will consider them as signs of a violation of antimonopoly legislation.

On October 4, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Izvestia that the ban on the export of Russian petroleum products adopted by the Russian government led to a decrease in the exchange price of diesel by 20%. According to him, this reduction varies from 3 thousand to 10 thousand rubles per 1 ton of diesel fuel.

The Russian government introduced temporary restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel to stabilize the domestic market on September 21.

On the same day, the press service of the Ministry of Energy told reporters that such changes would help stop the gray export of motor fuel and saturate the domestic market. They clarified that this is a temporary measure.