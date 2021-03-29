In Russia, gasoline is not getting cheaper against the background of falling oil prices due to three factors: fluctuations in the ruble exchange rate, the market factor and the operation of the damping mechanism. Pavel Sorokin, deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, explained this phenomenon in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“It usually happened that the rise in oil prices led to the strengthening of the ruble, and vice versa. Therefore, when the price of oil on world markets changes, its price in rubles usually does not change much – as a rule, it is in the range from 3000 to 3500 rubles per barrel. But in mid-March, when oil prices rose, the ruble did not strengthen. Therefore, oil cost more than 5,000 rubles per barrel, ”the expert explained.

In addition, he said, the growth rates of gasoline prices are not sharp and do not duplicate the trajectory of changes in oil prices, which can change by 10 percent in one direction or another. The state, through a damping mechanism, compensates oil companies for a part of the lost profit from exports, allowing them to keep fuel prices at filling stations within relatively stable values.

The third factor is that business is reluctant to reduce retail prices, Sorokin said. That is why, even before the use of the damping mechanism, gasoline in Russia did not become much cheaper.

Earlier it was reported that in the period from March 15 to March 21, the increase in gasoline prices at Russian gas stations was 0.25 percent, thus, the cost of fuel reached an average of 47.31 rubles. Gasoline at the filling station has risen in price by an average of 12 kopecks.