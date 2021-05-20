The energy bridge to Crimea is operating normally, no problems were recorded in its operation, and the work is of a planned nature. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Energy Nikolai Shulginov, his appeal published by on the website of the department.

Thus, he denied the statement of the Minister of Fuel and Energy of the Republic, Yevgeny Rukavishnikov, who reported damage during the Taman-Kafa phase. The official claimed that due to the outage, the energy resource was reduced by a quarter.

Related materials Let’s argue. Banks promise Russians easy money. Why gullible customers rarely win? Business in a box. Prison labor is a lucrative business. How much does Russia earn on the colonies?

At the same time, he gave the details of the incident, indicating that on both sides of the place of failure it is necessary to switch the phase, and this is “a fairly decent cable with a diameter of about 200-250 millimeters.” This, Rukavishnikov said, will take time.

Meanwhile, Shulginov claims that the ongoing work does not in any way affect the volume of electricity flow and there is no risk of a power failure.

In addition, the minister recalled that since the commissioning of the Tavricheskaya and Balaklava TPPs, the power system of Crimea has become surplus, and supplies go not only to Crimea, but also from Crimea. Although Rukavishnikov called for using the situation to speed up work to ensure the energy independence of Crimea.

An energy bridge from Krasnodar Territory to Crimea was created after the peninsula became part of Russia. At the moment, the region receives about a third of the electricity through it.