The cost of electricity on the wholesale market does not affect tariffs for the population, because they are regulated by the state. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia Pavel Snikkars, the message appeared on website departments.

Earlier it became known that the wholesale cost of electricity in the country rose to its maximum values ​​over the past five years. At the same time, demand fell to a record low in a decade. There were no deviations in the growth of electricity tariffs for the population, Snikkars commented on the situation. He added that the increase in prices was in line with inflation.

As for the wholesale market, the growth in value in the first price zone (European Russia and the Urals) was 3.4 percent and 0.6 percent in the second price zone (Siberia), which is significantly lower than inflation, the department noted.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that by 2023 the country should completely abandon Russian and Belarusian electricity, becoming part of the European Union’s power grid.