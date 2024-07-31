Ministry of Energy: Situation with gasoline production in Russia is stable

The situation with fuel production in Russia is stable. This was stated at a joint meeting of the State Duma committees by the First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Pavel Sorokin, he is quoted by TASS.

The Deputy Minister of Energy noted that the department is waiting for the completion of repairs at two refineries, where the emphasis is on the production of AI-95 gasoline. He also acknowledged that in July, the country experienced a temporary surge in wholesale prices for gasoline of this grade, but the measures taken allowed it to be suppressed.

Related materials:

Sorokin also said that the wholesale and retail margins for AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel are at very good levels with a large margin of safety.

Earlier it became known that the ban on gasoline exports from Russia was decided to be extended until September-October. According to Sorokin, the authorities made a “fundamental decision” to limit supplies in order to “insure themselves.” The ban on exports will not be lifted in August in order to avoid “any problems,” the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy added.