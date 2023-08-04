The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced the launch of the “housing package”, which aims to facilitate and simplify procedures and reduce the journey time for customers to obtain housing services through a unified channel, by linking with the concerned authorities to issue the necessary documents to apply for housing services, thus contributing to the happiness of citizens.

The package, which can be applied for via the website of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (WWW.MOEI.GOV.AE), allows the application for housing assistance to be submitted to the Ministry, which in turn ensures obtaining documents related to partners in federal and local government agencies, which reduced the customer’s journey. By reducing the number of required services and documents needed by the customer by up to 50% as a first stage.

The entities that have been linked with within the first phase of the “housing package” include the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, Fujairah Municipality, Dibba Municipality, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Ajman Lands and Real Estate Regulation Department, as well as Umm Municipality. Al Quwain, and the Department of Urban Planning, Umm Al Quwain, while links will be made with more agencies during the second phase of the project.

The package is considered a quantum leap in the field of providing housing services, as it reduces time and effort and facilitates the process of obtaining housing in a smooth and comfortable manner for the beneficiaries, by simplifying operations and providing integrated services, reflecting the state’s commitment to developing the housing sector, achieving stability for citizen families, and supporting the welfare system and the quality of housing. Life and housing sustainability.

The “housing package” is the result of joint cooperation between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and 8 partners at the federal and local levels as a first stage.

In this regard, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, said: “The Ministry is making remarkable efforts in the process of developing its services, by creating a new generation of quality services for customers, which achieves their happiness and the quality of their transaction completion cycle, and the country’s global leadership in the field of government services.” And that this development is in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership, which puts customers as a priority in its interests in the government work agenda.”

He added: “The package, which represents one of the outputs of the customer councils, is a distinguished model of cooperation between the federal and local institutions of the state that reflects the state’s commitment to achieving the vision of sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for society, and that the housing package supports our government’s endeavor to accelerate the achievement of national housing targets within the vision of “We Are the Emirates 2031.” “, which requires double qualitative efforts that contribute to achieving government aspirations for the next fifty years in the housing sector, which is one of the vital sectors.”

For his part, the Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Eng. Mohammed Al-Mansoori, explained that the housing package comes as a continuation of the state’s efforts to achieve family stability and provide adequate housing for citizens, which is closely followed by the wise leadership, which is always aware of the need to provide adequate housing to meet the aspirations of The Emirati family in a decent and secure life for them.