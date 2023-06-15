In the presence of the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, to join the “National Added Value” program, which is supervised by the Ministry of Industry. And advanced technology is among the “50 projects”.

According to the memorandum, the two ministries will cooperate in implementing the “National Added Value” program according to the approved standards, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will work to use the national added value standard in all types of procurement and contracts for goods and services in accordance with the mechanisms and controls and in a way that achieves its strategic goals.

The memorandum comes within the framework of the national strategic objectives for industry and advanced technology to support the growth of the industry sector and advanced technology in the country and the national supply chains and enhance their competitiveness, under the umbrella of the “National Added Value” program, which includes the total sums spent within the country on manufacturing costs, and aims to achieve economic benefits from By redirecting a larger portion of purchases and services expenses to the national economy through the industry and services sector, in a way that supports the industrial sector and provides additional qualitative job opportunities.

The memorandum was signed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Omar Al-Suwaidi, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs, Engineer Hassan Muhammad Juma Al-Mansoori.

Omar Al Suwaidi said: “As part of its strategy to empower the industrial sector, raise investment attractiveness, develop national capabilities and enhance the added national value of UAE industries, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is working to launch an integrated system of programs, initiatives and projects that support the growth and development of the national industrial sector and enhance its competitiveness, the most important of which is the Value Program Added National, which represents one of the pillars of enhancing the capabilities of companies that have obtained the certificate of the program by increasing the demand for local products and services, which contributes to encouraging the growth of the industrial sector, creating quality job opportunities and providing incentives to adopt advanced technologies, as well as supporting the “Make in the UAE” initiative.

He added, “The program, which is being implemented under the umbrella of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, aims to enhance the capabilities of local suppliers who have obtained the National Value Added Certificate by increasing the demand for local goods and services.”

He pointed out that the program has recorded tangible success since its implementation. During the past year, the spending of companies joining the national added value program in the national economy amounted to about 53 billion dirhams. And new investment such as the infrastructure sector, transportation, housing projects, and others.

For his part, Engineer Hassan Muhammad Jumaa Al Mansouri said: “The ministry’s accession to the ‘National Added Value’ program is in line with our vision and efforts in support of the national industry, and the directives of His Excellency Minister Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei aimed at investing in national capabilities and expertise, in line with the future direction of the government and the vision of wise leadership.”

His Excellency added: “It is among our goals aimed at promoting projects for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure, the housing sector for citizens and transportation in accordance with the highest international standards of sustainability. We are pleased to join the program that supports local industries and the national economy, and we at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure have distinguished efforts in supporting Emirati industries, Providing incentives to national companies to lead the process of construction and development, and stimulating the business environment in the country in a way that contributes to the advancement of the national economy and achieving sustainable development.

Al-Mansoori continued: “The ministry’s accession to the “National Value Added Program” enhances the capabilities of companies that have obtained the program’s certificate, by increasing the demand for local products and services, and redirecting the bulk of the purchases and services expenses of the ministry and its suppliers from the private sector companies implementing the program to the national economy.” This contributes to encouraging the growth of the industrial sector and creating quality job opportunities.

This memorandum comes in line with the Ministry’s strategic objectives to support the UAE industrial sector and enhance the performance of the national economy, and within the framework of its efforts to expand the implementation of the “National Added Value” program at the federal and local levels to include all sectors and integrate with the “Make in the UAE” initiative. Where the “National Added Value” program succeeded in redirecting more than 53 billion dirhams to the national economy in the year 2022, with a growth of 25%, which achieved positive results in increasing the demand for products and services of national companies. The “National Added Value” program also achieved a set of Achievements during the last period, most notably the joining of several new entities to the program, bringing the total number of entities joining to 26 federal and local government entities and major national companies.