Muscovites were warned about a downpour with a thunderstorm and hail on Wednesday, August 9 Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to weather forecasts of Roshydromet, intermittent rains, showers in some places, thunderstorms, in the daytime with hail, will pass in the capital until the end of the day. Strong winds with gusts of up to 17 mph are expected during thunderstorms.

Due to bad weather, Muscovites were urged not to leave children unattended, to bypass billboards and shaky structures on the street, and not to hide under trees. It is important for drivers to reduce the speed of movement, increase the distance, not to overtake sharply, not to get ahead and not to change lanes, and also not to park near trees, the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted.

Rane “yellow” level of weather danger was announced in Moscow.